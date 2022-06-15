The deadline for the current tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) is set to close shorty.

The deadline to get applications in for Tranche 26 of the scheme is Friday, July 1.

Tranche 27 of the scheme will then open the day after, on July 2, and will remain open for applications until September 23.

Up to May 20, payments under the scheme had exceeded €360 million, with payments being issued at an average rate of €1.5 million/week.

Under the last tranche (25) which closed on April 8, 2022, 1,509 applications were received and funding has been approved for all applications to proceed.

Grant-spec slatted sheep shed in Co. Mayo

Earlier this year, Agriland got the chance to see a grant-spec slatted sheep shed along the Windy Gap in Co. Mayo.

The new shed, which is a four-bay double – back to back – with a feeding passageway either side and a space to set up individual pens was built on the farm of Ciaran and Carmel O’Reilly.

The Reillys had made use of TAMS before, by using some of the grant to replace slats in their beef shed.

