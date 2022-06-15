Musgrave has today (Wednesday, June 15) announced a €25 million investment in SuperValu and Centra stores aiming to help retailers achieve net-zero carbon by 2040.

The company is committing €50,000 per SuperValu store and €28,000 per Centra store.

Retailers will be able to select initiatives based on each store’s needs, including upgrading freezers and refrigeration units, LED lighting retrofit and installing solar panels.

The fund, which is part of Musgrave’s all-island sustainability strategy, will result in an estimated 12% carbon reduction by the company over a two-year period.

The company outlined that this is equivalent to removing over 10,000t of carbon, planting 380,000 trees across the island of Ireland or powering over 5,000 homes.

Along with reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, Musgrave’s strategy aims to provide consumers with more sustainable shopping choices and work with retailers to make every community in Ireland a sustainable one.

Advertisement

As part of its plan, the company has committed to the following actions by 2025:

100% of own-brand packaging will be eliminated, and where necessary it will be recyclable, reusable or compostable;

All fruit, vegetable and instore packaging to be recyclable, reusable or compostable;

All stores will have LED lighting;

Over 75% of stores will have doors on their refrigeration;

100 stores will be fitted with solar panels.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Noel Keeley, CEO of Musgrave Group said:

“There has never been a time in human history when our collective effort will matter more than in dealing with the climate crisis.

“As a business with a presence in every community across the island of Ireland, we have a responsibility to act, while putting in place genuine and meaningful sustainability policies,” he stated.

“Building on our work in this area over many years, the Musgrave Sustainability Fund is an important catalyst for real change and will accelerate our ambitious drive to net zero,” Keeley said.