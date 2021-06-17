Innovators in Irish agriculture have been recognised by the RDS through its Sustainable Agriculture Awards announced today (Thursday, June 17), with two of the three winners producers of organic food.

An agri-enterprise started by two Limerick brothers, an added-value Munster-based dairy product, and forerunners in organic farming in Kilkenny, were all acknowledged by the RDS for their pioneering achievements.

The RDS Sustainable Agriculture Awards were announced online in what is a first in the society’s 290-year history.

Usually presented in front of a live audience at the RDS Concert Hall as part of the RDS Spring Awards, the judging and presenting of the 2020 awards were delayed due to the impact of Covid-19.

Award winners

Nick and Jack Cotter of Dromtransna, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick took the Rural Innovation Award for their lamb handling system – the Cotter Crate – which facilitates the quick, safe, easy and accurate administration of doses, drenches and vaccines to lambs from three weeks of age.

Dungarvan-based, the Little Milk Company, winner of the Sustainable Enterprise Award, started out with a simple concept of distribution of organic milk from 10 dairy herds. John Liston and Sean Condon, The Little Milk Company. Picture by Shane O’Neill, Coalesce

The company quickly moved to add value to its product resulting in award-winning cheeses and international exports.

Husband and wife, Ben and Charlotte Colchester of Drumeen farm, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny were awarded the Sustainable Farming Award. They have been passionate about organic farming since the 1970s and paved the way for many other organic food producers that have followed.

Ben, Kitty and Charlotte Colchester. Picture by Shane O’Neill, Coalesce

Over many years they have also shown how biodiversity can be incorporated into high efficiency farming and in recent years produced their own award-winning Second Nature Oils.

Sustainability challenges

Mark Gibson of Teagasc, who was a member of the judging panel said: “I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank them for welcoming us over recent weeks to see their work first-hand. It is important that we learn from these examples so that others can be inspired by their success.

“The purpose of the RDS Sustainable Agriculture Awards is to recognise Irish farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and innovators, and celebrate their work in meeting the sustainability challenge.

“Our 2020 award winners are excellent examples of how it is possible to balance economic, environmental and social sustainability,” he added.

Geraldine Ruane, chief executive of the RDS added: “Agri-food employs over 160,000 people and has exports worth over €14 billion. It has always been vital for Ireland and can maintain that vitality through the type of innovation we are acknowledging today.”

“Greater innovation and sustainability is key for the continued prosperity of rural Ireland and we all need to play our part in contributing to this ongoing transition.”

The winners in each category received €2,000 prize money, an RDS Silver Medal and a certificate of merit. Runners up received €1,000 and a certificate of merit.

The awards have been expanded in 2021 to include new categories for agri start-ups and social impact. The closing date for 2021 entries is July 30.