Farmers need a far Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) – and that means that there has to be redistribution in payments, according to Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture Matt Carthy.

Deputy Carthy made the point during a debate on CAP reform which was held in the Dáil yesterday (Wednesday, June 16), preceded by a statement on the matter from Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

“Crucially, farmers need a fair CAP. That means there has to be redistribution. The minister has yet to say what redistributive measures he will require,” deputy Carthy said.

“Let us recall that full convergence would deliver more income to 72,000 family farms. That is 60% of Irish farms – and the proportion is even higher in the minister’s constituency.

“Despite this, the government is blocking talks at EU level and fighting against full convergence.”

Continuing, the Sinn Féin TD highlighted that, when he was a member of the opposition, the minister “demanded continued convergence, even during the transition period”.

“We do not know what the minister is saying now about the position,” deputy Carthy said.

We know that front-loading payments would disproportionately benefit smaller and medium-sized farmers. We do not know what the minister’s position is on that matter.

“We still do not know what upper limit payment cap the minister believes should be in place. I have short questions to which I would appreciate short answers.

“I believe the upper limit payment without any loopholes or preconditions that any enterprise should be receiving under the CAP Pillar I payment is €60,000 per annum. What does the minister believe should be the limit?”

In his response, Minister McConalogue highlighted that deputy Carthy “has followed the position of Fianna Fáil” on the cap being €60,000 – claiming that “prior to that, the deputy’s position was that the cap should be €80,000”.

Pressed by the Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson on whether the cap should be €60,000 without preconditions and whether the government’s position is that the limit should be €60,000 per annum, the minister said:

“My objective was to achieve a cap of €60,000. I have been pushing for that at EU Council level. I have pushed for it the most of all the representatives of EU member states. It remains to be seen what will be the final level.”

Moving to convergence, deputy Carthy asked: “What level of convergence does the minister think should be in place?”

The minister said: “My position is that we should be able to have a national debate and discussion on this matter.”

Pushed on this by the Cavan Monaghan TD who highlighted that the minister’s position a little over a year ago had been for full convergence – the same as his own position – the minister reiterated the need for a “national consultation over the summer on this matter involving farmers”.

On the CAP national strategic plan, the minister – in response to a further question – said he will engage with farm organisations and “bring it to farmers”.