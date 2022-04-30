The Summer Spectacular sheep sale this coming Monday (May 2) at Tullow Mart will offer Dutch Spotted, Valais Blacknose, Blue Texel and Badger face Texel (Dassenkop) sheep from three pedigree flocks.

Offering some of the best imported genetics in the country, this makes for an exciting opportunity to invest in some of the newest breeds available in Ireland, Vicki Rhodes told Agriland.

Ringside and online bidding, through MartEye, will be available, with the sale due to kick off at 6:00p.m.

There will be approximately 50 lots on offer from across the three flocks – Powervill Dutch Spotted flock, Diamond flock and Quarrymount flock – consisting of:

Weaned ram lambs;

Weaned ewe lambs;

Hogget ewes;

Hogget rams;

Recipients with ewe lambs at foot;

Recipients with ram lambs at foot;

Pedigree ewes with lambs at foot.

Powervill Dutch Spotted Sheep

David and Michelle Power started their journey breeding Powervill Dutch Spotted sheep in 2017. Their foundation flock comprised five imported ewes and a ram from Joost Louter in 2017, which Philip Crowe had imported in 2016.

The Powervill flock is genetically separate to rest of the country with all their genetics coming from imported sheep from the Netherlands.

On the day, Powervill will offer 12 hogget ewes, (11 imported), one ewe and ewe lamb unit, one dry ewe who gave 17 eggs in one flush last year, four ewe lambs, three ram lambs and one imported hogget ram.

The Powers said: “Having been part of the breed from when it was first introduced into the UK gave us great knowledge into who was exporting the best stock from Holland.

“Joost Louter has exported ewe lambs to the UK which have sold as ewes to a top of £20,000.

“Our goal going forward is to bring the best stock from Holland and offering them all for sale, giving everyone a fair opportunity to build the best flock they can.”

Diamond Dassenkop and Blue Texel

Nigel Hogan and Vicki Rhodes established the Diamond flock in 2020 with the purchase of their first Dassenkop females, including Tamtain Betty Boo for £2,450 from John Macgregor Scotland at the Carisle online sale; Woodies Madonna at £1,500 from Stuard Wood Scotand at the Carisle online sale; as well as importing a ewe from Theo Van Deijne.

The first male, Powerful Earthquake, was then purchased from Philip Crowe in Co. Cavan, and has proven to be a successful breeder, with some of his progeny available in the sale.

Last summer, a new stock ram Cleenagh Chopper was purchased for £2,650 at the Carisle online sale from Clive and Rebecca Richardson, who was successfully used on an embryo transfer with his first progeny available at the sale.

In 2021, Diamond Blue Texels was established, with the purchase of Derg Ellie for £5,000 from Allen Short, Co. Tyrone at the December Carlisle Sale and a ram lamb Derg Freddy Flinstone. This cross has proven succesful for the breeders, with the first progeny being made available for sale.

Last autumn, a cohort of Blue Texel in-lamb ewes were imported from Theo Van Deijne, in the Netherlands, who lambed down very successfully.

Nigel and Vicki said: “The Diamond flock has aimed to purchase the best stock and genetics available when establishing the flock and in doing so, will be able to offer for sale both sons and daughters of the best females in the flock.

“Our aim in doing so is that these animals will breed very successfully for their new owner and help drive both the Badger face Texel and Blue Texel breeds forward, as we believe both breeds have a huge amount to offer.”

Quarrymount Swiss Valais

Brain Matthew of the Quarrymount flock will be offering a small number of “very high quality” Valais Blacknose lambs, both male and female.

Brian established his Valais Blacknose alongside his Beltex and Rouge de l’Ouest flock by importing five purebred ewes from the Austrian Alpine Regine. All Brian’s Valaise sheep are from Swiss bloodlines.

Brain said: “The Valais have become increasingly popular and have now acquired the name of the ‘cutest sheep in the world’ and are known for their beauty, long living, docile breed with great liveweight gain.”