The Wexford Sheep Breeders’ Association held its annual show and sale at Enniscorthy Mart on Wednesday (August 11).

On the day, 48 rams were entered and a 85% clearance rate was achieved.

Texel rams sold from €380 to €630 and the champion Texel was bred by Gavin and Stuart Rothwell.

However, it was Suffolk rams that sold the strongest on the day, with prices ranging from €400 up to €820 for the champion Suffolk ram, which was bred by Michael and Denis Brennan.

Charollais rams ranged from €450 to €680 on the day with the champion ram bred by Pat Rossiter. Champion Texel ram

Champion Charollais ram

A spokesperson for the Wexford Sheep Breeders’ Association said: “Many thanks to Ennniscorthy Mart for facilitating us and to the judge on the day John O’Donohoe.

“Furthermore, thanks to everyone who bought stock and best wishes with your purchases.

“There was a great demand for all breeds and a very lively trade was seen.”

Suffolk ram makes €44,000 at Blessington

In other related ram-sale news, it’s hard to forget what happened two weeks ago at Blessington Mart, where a Suffolk ram sold for an astonishing €44,000.

The ram, bred by Richard Thompson of the Ballinatone Flock, was sired by Solwaybank Sapphire 2.

It was a truly memorable day for the South of Ireland branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society, as the second highest price on the day also came to a remarkable €34,000.

For a short video and reminder of the sale, click here.