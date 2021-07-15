Statkraft has begun construction on Ireland’s “largest” solar farm, which will create enough energy to power over 40,000 homes, according to the renewable energy producer.

Located in Ballymacarney, Co. Meath, the 200MWp project is also among the very first solar farms to be constructed in the country.

The project is being developed, funded and constructed by Statkraft. Statkraft will also be managing the operational aspects of the solar farm once constructed.

Speaking about the project, managing director of Statkraft Ireland Kevin O’Donovan said it is “really exciting” to be breaking ground on this project.

“Supporting and developing renewable energy like solar is the solution to some major challenges in the world – namely reducing our emissions and combatting climate change,” O’Donovan said.

“But, we need to increase our capacity to deliver all kinds of renewable energy if we are to meet Ireland’s ambitious climate action targets of 70% renewables by 2030.

“That is why progressing and delivering on solar projects like Ballymacarney is so important.

“Solar is low impact, low maintenance and a very predicable form of energy. It also diversifies our renewable energy sources here in Ireland, makes a meaningful contribution to decarbonising our electricity system and ensures that we are continuing an upward green growth trajectory.”

He added that Ireland is “fast becoming a world leader when it comes to developing renewable”.

RESS contract

Donal O’Sullivan, head of development for Statkraft Ireland said that the company has an additional 450MW of consented solar projects “that we hope will be constructed over the coming years which will help Ireland meet its 2030 targets”.

Ballymacarney, formerly known as Gallanstown, was granted planning permission in 2018 and went on to be awarded a contract in the Irish government’s first Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS-1), along with one other solar project and two wind farms totalling 333MW.

According to Statkraft, under RESS 1, the project carries “a significant benefit for the local community”. It will deliver over €40,000 per year to local community initiatives, the Norwegian company said.

The government contract paved the way for construction this year and the project will be fully operational towards the end of 2022.