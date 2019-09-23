Some laid-off personnel ‘gained employment in other sectors’ – MII

Beef processors have revealed that some of their factory personnel that were laid off in recent weeks will not be returning to work after finding employment elsewhere, according to Meat Industry Ireland (MII).

In a statement earlier today, Monday, September 23, the Ibec meat processor representative body said:

“Beef processors are contacting employees who were laid off over recent weeks to inform them that they will be recommencing processing this week.

Unfortunately, members are stating that some personnel will not be returning to work in the beef sector as they have gained employment in other sectors.

The group added that processing has resumed in some sites today, and will be fully operational later in the week.

It added that its members are already in contact with their regular farmer suppliers to schedule deliveries, which have been prevented over the last eight weeks.

Advertisement

“Over 100,000 cattle that would, in normal circumstances, have been processed by now, have been backed up due to the disruption over recent weeks.”

MII also explained that efforts are underway to contact customers:

“Beef processors are also engaging with their customer base after this damaging period to seek to rebuild business over the period ahead.

This will take some time as many customers have made their purchasing plans without Irish beef and committed to supply arrangements with alternative suppliers for at least the next number of weeks.

“There will be a need for additional marketing and promotional activity to support Irish beef in the period ahead and MII will discuss this with the Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia.