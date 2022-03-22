The sheep trade is starting off on a steady note this week overall after two weeks of prices rising across factories.

At the start of this week, only one meat processing plant has continued the trend seen in the past fortnight and upped its base price for hoggets.

The short kill week last week, in light of the bank holiday, has left processors in a stronger position this week, with one processor saying there was “no issue with tying in numbers coming into the start of this week”.

This has meant base prices in most cases have held to the same levels as last week, ranging from €6.75/kg up to €6.90/kg, with the exception of one western-based plant who is now quoting a base of €6.95/kg – which is up 10c/kg on last week.

Taking into account what base prices factories are offering, it is leaving many quality assured lambs trading at and above €7.00/kg.

Top prices for hoggets continue to range from €7.20/kg up to €7.30/kg with deals above this level reported but confined generally to sellers with large numbers on hand.

The cull ewe trade continues to fire on, with base prices in cases increasing once again this week by 10c/kg. This is leaving base quotes for ewes ranging from €3.60/kg up to €3.70/kg with top prices reaching €3.90/kg.

Lastly, one factory in the west of the country is quoting an all in price of €7.80/kg for spring lambs.

‘Farmers should be paid up to 23.5kg’

The sheep chair of the Irish Farmers Association, Kevin Comiskey, said that factories should be paying up to 23.5kg in light of the difficulties farmers are currently facing.

He told Agriland: “Farmers should be getting paid up to a carcass weight of 23.5kg. Factories shouldn’t be penalising farmers, considering the high input costs farmers are being faced with and instead they should be paid for every kilo they are producing.

“Hogget prices are ranging anywhere from €7.10/kg up to €7.30/kg with up to €7.40/kg also being secured for larger lots. Prices for ewes are ranging from €3.50/kg up to €3.90/kg.

“The advice as always is to move hoggets as they become fit and sell hard.”