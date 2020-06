Sheep marts: More positive trade for heavy lambs in places

Speaking to mart managers over the past week, the trade for butcher and factory-fit lambs, in places, was stronger in comparison to the previous week.

Although, in some marts, the trade continues to dip for heavy lambs, as lamb quotes in factories continue to dip.

Butcher-type lambs across the board made from €110/head up to €120/head, with some quality lots exceeding the €120/head mark in places.

Factory-fit lamb prices ranged from €100/head up to €115/head. Although, again, quality lots exceeded this price range in places.

Forward-type lambs weighing between 39kg and 42kg sold from €90/head up to €100/head, in general; however, similar to the heavy lambs, good-quality lots made up to €106/head.

Store lambs made anywhere from €55/head for lambs weighing 21kg up to €90/head for lambs weighing up to 38kg, with some mart managers reporting prices of in excess of €95/head for forward-type store lambs.

Again, similar to last week, mart managers reported a strong farmer interest for store lambs.

A good trade across the board was reported for heavy ewes. Large-framed ewes made up to €135/head in places. In general, heavy ewes traded for between €100/head and €130/head. Forward-type feeding ewes made from €80/head up to €100/head. Meanwhile, store ewes sold from €62/head up to €80/head.

Baltinglass Mart

Baltinglass Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Saturday, June 27. There was a bigger sale of sheep compared to the previous week. The trade was easier by €2-3/head, according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.

Butcher lambs made up to €114/head, while factory-fit lambs sold from €98/head up to €105/head.

Forward-type lambs weighing between 40kg and 42kg made from €88/head up to €95/head.

Store lambs made from €55/head up to €86/head. Cast ewes sold from €62/head up to a top price of €110/head.

Seven lambs weighing 57kg sold for €114/head;

15 lambs weighing 51kg sold for €110/head;

11 lambs weighing 47kg sold for €105/head;

11 lambs weighing 46kg sold for €104/head;

16 lambs weighing 42kg sold for €89/head;

16 lambs weighing 35kg sold for €79/head;

Eight lambs weighing 40kg sold for €79/head;

Four lambs weighing 35kg sold for €75/head;

15 lambs weighing 30kg sold for €72/head;

11 lambs weighing 21kg sold for €55/head.

Dowra Mart

Over 1,000 sheep were on offer at Dowra Mart on Friday last, June 26.

Butcher and factory-type lambs were a slightly stronger trade compared to the previous week, according to the mart manager, Terry McGovern.

Butcher lambs sold up to €120/head, while factory-fit lambs made up to €115/head. There was a big entry of store lambs on the day, according to Terry; however, in comparison to the previous week, the trade wasn’t as strong for these types. In general, store lambs made from €78/head up to €96/head.

Heavy cull ewes were also a stronger trade, with these types making from €90/head up to a top of price €135. Ewe hoggets for breeding made from €120/head up to €160/head.

Sample lamb prices: Seven lambs weighing 50kg sold for €120/head;

14 lambs weighing 44kg sold for €115/head;

11 lambs weighing 43kg sold for €113/head;

18 lambs weighing 42kg sold for €108.50/head;

22 lambs weighing 40kg sold for €102.50/head;

18 lambs weighing 40kg sold for €98/head;

32 lambs weighing 36kg sold for €88/head;

20 lambs weighing 37kg sold for €86.50/head;

14 lambs weighing 32kg sold for €80.50/head.

Enniscorthy Mart

Some 520 were on offer at Enniscorthy Mart on Wednesday, June 24. According to the assistant mart manager, Kevin Murphy, the trade for heavy lambs is dropping off week-by-week.

Butcher and factory-fit lambs were easier by €2-4/head compared to the previous week.

In general, butcher lambs sold from €112/head up to €116/head. Factory-fit lambs made anywhere from €100/head up to €113/head.

Lambs weighing between 39kg and 42kg sold from €90/head up to €100/head, while store lambs weighing anywhere from 33kg up to 38kg made from €74/head up to €90/head.

Heavy ewes made from €80/head up to €130/head. Furthermore, feeding ewe prices ranged from €70/head for ewes weighing 60kg up to €102/head for forward-type ewes weighing up to 80kg.