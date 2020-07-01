Sale: ‘All the features that make it a particularly brilliant farm for any type of livestock’

An outstanding model farmstead, Glebe House, is currently for sale on the market on 30ac (12.14ha) at Painestown, Beauparc, Navan, Co. Meath.

It is in a convenient location, being only 3km from the N2; 20 minutes from the M3 at Dunshaughlin; 10 minutes from Navan; 18 minutes from Ashbourne; and 30 minutes from the M50 and Dublin Airport.

Farmyard

The farmyard and sheds are laid out in two distinct divisions, the first of which is located close to the house.

It consists of a three-link hay shed of portal steel frame construction and with a corrugated iron roof. The walls of the shed are concrete block to a height of 6ft and there is a single-bay lean-to on one side.

The shed is accessed by a sliding door and internally the shed is finished with a concrete floor, a single-linked loft and has four high-quality loose boxes. This is an excellent shed and is connected to a power supply.

The next shed is located adjacent to the sand arena, which is of a much more recent construction and is of an exemplary standard.

The shed is of portal steel frame construction finished with non-drip sheeting; with a concrete block wall to a height of 6ft.

It also has large sliding doors on either end; contains seven loose boxes including one foaling box; has a high-quality tack room; is connected to mains water and electricity; has the added benefit of a large hardcore area to the front and rear; and brown water storage tank.

Advertisement

This is an exceptional shed with good cubic capacity and is suitable for a range of uses.

5 main divisions

This farm is laid out in five main divisions and is of “exceptional quality with absolutely no waste”. The lands are level in nature and have an abundance of mature hedgerows heavily populated with specimen ash and beech trees.

Each paddock has piped water, is well fenced and the lands enjoy exceptional road frontage with over 300m of frontage to the public road of which there are two entrances independent of the main residence.

Additional information

Furthermore, in addition to the above, there is also an exquisite period home present on the farmstead. Over the course of the last 200 years, it has served many purposes including a rector’s residence and a location for Sunday School.

The current owners, while retaining all the period charms, have converted and extended the property into a luxurious and comfortable five-bedroom home.

The entire farmstead is currently guiding at €850,000 and is for sale through Raymond Potterton.

Overall, according to the auctioneers: “This is a gorgeous, mature and well-minded piece of ground and while suitable for any agricultural purposes it has all the features that make it a particularly brilliant farm for any type of livestock.”