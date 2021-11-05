Rural communities “will be the big loser” in the Climate Action Plan 2021, according to one group of independent TDs.

The Rural Independents Group was reacting to the publication of the plan yesterday (Thursday, November 4), which outlined how Ireland will cut its nationwide emissions by 51% by 2030; and cut agri-emissions by between 22% and 30%.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath claimed: “Lofty rhetoric is expected from the Greens, but Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are now selling rural communities down the swanny just to hold on to power.

“Ministers who are insulated from the pain have hammered every sector crucial to rural life, including agriculture and transportation, with increased living costs…as part of their Climate Action Plan.”

According to McGrath, the group’s “initial appraisal” of the plan “shows it disproportionately targets all rural residents for skyrocketing increases to living costs and removal of ways to earn a living”.

He also claimed that the sectoral emissions targets for agriculture will “extensively eradicate farms and carry a significant risk of damaging the economy outside of Dublin”.

“In rural communities agriculture is a key pillar of economic activity and job creation… The government has been using slippery language around any potential cut to the national herd,” McGrath added.

“The Minister for Agriculture [Charlie McConalogue] has recently announced funding under the Common Agricultural Policy Strategic Plan (CSP) 2023-2027 that would only fund 40% of the sucker herd. We will not be fooled by such cynical spin.”

He also claimed that Taoiseach Micheál Martin had “failed” to confirm that there would be no cut to the herd.

“The government has utterly failed to protect Irish agriculture from this injurious plan, They have also failed to protect rural citizens, who require a car to travel to work or take the kids to school, while aggressively slashing the transport sector and increasing taxes and charges,” McGrath asserted.

He continued: “These proposed carbon budgets will have a destructive impact in society and the economy, and will expand the costs of living even further, while chipping away at our food production capacity into the foreseeable future.

“Proceeding with damaging carbon budgets and action plans in isolation, without analysis of the costs and benefits, is downright reckless,” deputy McGrath concluded.