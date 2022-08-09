Lely Center Mullingar, in conjunction with its three customers in the counties of Meath, Galway and Tipperary, is hosting a series of open days to showcase agritech products working on dairy farms.

On view will be the Lely Astronaut milking robot; SenseHub heat detection and health monitoring collars; Lely Collector/Discovery automatic scrapers; Automated footbaths; and much more.

All three farms are 100% grass-based and are all spring-calving and range in size from 80-240 cows. Two of the farms have upgraded from milking parlours to robotic milking systems, and the third farm was a new entrant back in 2015.

All are invited to see agritech in action at its best. To register for this event, click here. Meath dairy farmers, Darragh, Jim and Orla Lenehan

The open days’ layout

The three days will consist of seven stations around the farm, which include:

Introduction: An overview of the farm and their system in terms of cows, breeds, yields, milk quality etc., and an overview of Lely Center Mullingar; Barn design and yard planning: Lely’s team will discuss the idea of robot placement, building design, cow flow and cow traffic to and from the robot; How robot works: Lely’s sales team will discuss the details on what happens once the cow enters the robot, until she is milked and exits the robot; Grazing management and grass walk: Lely’s farm management support (FMS) team will discuss ABC grazing, roadways, paddock sizes, drinkers, everything about growing/utilising and maximising grass, and buffer feeding of maize and beet silage to cows daily; Heat detection and health monitoring collars: An MSD representative and local vet will discuss SenseHub collars and how this and other robotic technology is best used to gain valuable information within the farmgate; Lely Discovery robotic yard scraper: Lely’s sales team will discuss the features, functions and workings of this popular machine; Refreshments: Including live a questions and answers segment.

Galway dairy farmer, John Carrick

Invitation to Lely Open Days

All are welcome to attend Lely’s open says, which will take place from Wednesday, August 10 to Friday, August 12.

The open days offer an exciting opportunity for progressive dairy to visit and experience Lely’s robotic milking systems and other agritech products in action.

On Wednesday (August 10) the open day will take place on John Carrick’s dairy farm in Moylough, Co. Galway, H53 DF84.

On Thursday (August 11) the open day will take place on Jim and Darragh Lenehan’s dairy farm in Rudder, Stamullen, Co. Meath, K32 VA02.

On Friday (August 12) the open day will take place on Jim Maher’s dairy farm in Loughmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, E41 Y2P4.

All farms will be signposted from the main roads.

To register for the open days, click here, or alternatively, call Michael O’Grady on; 087 406 1982.

For further information on Lely Center Mullingar and its products, click here.