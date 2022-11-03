Rainfall was above the long term average in October this year across Ireland with the highest daily rainfall of 54.9 mm recorded at Cork Airport, according to the latest Met Éireann climate statement.

Monthly rainfall totals last month were as high as 255.9 mm – at Valentia Observatory in Co. Kerry – while the number of rain days ranged from 20 days at both Dublin Airport and Casement Aerodrome, Co. Dublin to 30 days at Finner, Co. Donegal.

According to the Met Éireann’s latest climate statement some parts of the country endured a “number of very wet days” including Knock Airport in Co. Mayo which had its wettest October in 25 years with 217.5 mm of rain.

In general Met Éireann said last month was very mild and wet.

Looking back, the meteorological service said: “The first half of the month saw low pressure to the north and northwest of Ireland, steering several Atlantic weather fronts across the country from the west and southwest, interspersed with sunny spells and showery periods.”

It pointed to numerous active weather fronts and surface low pressure systems which left many parts of the country under widespread spells of heavy and thundery rain and often thundery shower

Met Éireann said the south, east and midlands were worst affected while there had also been flooding in the south.

“A deep area of low pressure to the southwest of Ireland, named storm Armand by Portuguese weather service, steered up a very warm and moist air mass from the southeast over Ireland”.

Rainfall totals in the month of October above long term average

The climate statement also highlights that monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 6.6 knots (12.2 km/h) at Moore Park in Co. Cork to 17.7 knots (32.8 km/h) at Mace Head in Co .Galway. Gales were reported on 11 days during the month.

But overall air temperatures across the country were above their long term average the meteorological service said with five weather stations recording their warmest October on record. The latest climate statement shows Shannon Airport in Co. Clare recorded the month’s highest temperature of 19.5°C.

Meanwhile other parts of Ireland saw “variable” periods of sunshine with Casement Aerodrome in Co. Dublin recording the highest monthly sunshine hours totaling of 127.4.

Monthly sunshine totals in October were lowest at Malin Head, Co. Donegal with 71.6 hours.

According to Met Éireann since 2020 the majority of monthly rainfall totals in the month of October have been above the long term average while sunshine totals have also been above their long term average.