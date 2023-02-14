It was a bull sired by Hf Rebel 53Y that took the-top price of €7,000 at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society’s first event of 2023.

The society hosted a show and sale of pedigree cattle at its venue at the showgrounds, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, February 13.

A statement from the from the society to Agriland commended the quality of livestock on offer at the event saying: “The quality of the stock exhibited was very high and the results of the sale certainly proved this point”.

Angus

In the Angus sale, 25 of the 26 bulls exhibited sold at an average of €3,632.

Tasked with judging the Angus cattle on the day was Co. Cavan woman Zara Dunne.

Corry Unbelievable, a September 2021 born Angus Bull sired by Newbridge Pluto and bred on the farm of Hugh Joseph McCawley, Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim, was selected as the Champion Angus Bull on the day. This bull later went on to sell for €6,100.

The top price of €7,000 was achieved by Sean and Gary McKiernan, Corlismore, Co. Cavan for their May 2021-born Angus bull Corlismore Usian Bolt sired by Hf Rebel 53Y.

The reserve champion title in the Angus event went to Newbridge Red Uncle Ben. Sired by Lanigan Red Lombard and bred by Brendan and Edel McCawley from Dowra, Co. Leitrim, the Reserve Champion bull later went on to sell for €5,000 in the sales ring.

Other top prices for Angus bulls were as follows:

€5,100 for Aughnamona U Boss , sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630 and bred by Geraldine Shanley and Donal Spring , Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim;

, sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630 and bred by Geraldine Shanley and Donal Spring , Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim; €5,100 for Clonbroney United sired by Clooncolligan Exotic and bred by Liam Foley, Clonbroney, Co. Longford;

sired by Clooncolligan Exotic and bred by Liam Foley, Clonbroney, Co. Longford; €4,100 for Clooncarne Usain Bolt , sired by Clooncarne Frank and bred by Thomas Mulligan Currycramp, Dromod, Co. Leitrim;

, sired by Clooncarne Frank and bred by Thomas Mulligan Currycramp, Dromod, Co. Leitrim; €4,000 for Lisduff Lando X901 , sired by Liss Minter and bred by Leo McEnroe, Maghera, Virginia , Co. Cavan

, sired by Liss Minter and bred by Leo McEnroe, Maghera, Virginia , Co. Cavan €4,000 for Kerins Unanimous , sired by Listakem Glen Mr. Duke and bred by Bernard Kerins, Carnaree, Ballymote, Co. Sligo;

, sired by Listakem Glen Mr. Duke and bred by Bernard Kerins, Carnaree, Ballymote, Co. Sligo; €3,600 for Flowerhill Ulisses sired by Goulding Man Oh Man and bred by Patrick Killoran, Flowerhill, Bunninadden, Balllymote, Co. Sligo;

sired by Goulding Man Oh Man and bred by Patrick Killoran, Flowerhill, Bunninadden, Balllymote, Co. Sligo; €3,600 for Steil United sired by Fordel Lockdown P827 and bred by Cathal McCormack, Steil Tulsk, Co. Roscommon;

In the Angus heifer sale, three heifers exhibited sold at an average price of €3,617.

Edel and Brendan McCawley, Cornamucklagh North, Dowra, Co. Leitrim, sold their two heifers Newbridge Red Vixen and Newbridge Visa, both sired by Lanigan Red Lombard for €5,700 and €3,600 respectively.

Limousin

The four Limousin bulls present at the sale sold at an average price of €3,038.

The top price of €3,500 went the way of David Abbott , Drumcrow, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan for his bull Woodview Samson sired by Ewdenvale Ivor.

Charolais

Half of the 24 Charolais bulls entered were exhibited on Saturday. Achieving the top price of €4,700 in the Charolais ring was Portnason Stevie, sired by Goldstar Ludwig and bred by Edward Vaughan, Rathmore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.

In the Charolais ring, the judges on the day were Conal Tiernan and Martin O’Connor.

The Champion Bull title in the Charolais event went the way of Currycramp Syfi, sired by Major and bred by Thomas Mulligan , Currycramp, Dromod, Co. Leitrim.

The Reserve Champion stitlke went to Roughan Spam sired by Roughan Jacquard and bred by Patrick McClean, Newtown Cunningham, Co. Donegal. Neither of the two bulls sold on the day.

Donegal breeder John Meehan from Templenew, Ballyshannon, achieved the second-highest price for his Charolais bull Rowantree Sweet ET sired by Goldstar Echo. This bull sold for €3,600.

Val Keane from Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon sold his bull Moheedian Socrates, sired by Clenagh Lyle ET for €3,500.

€3,300 was achieved for both Currycramp Survivor sired by Fiston and Loughglynn Samson, sired by Clenagh Lyle ET. These bulls were bred by Thomas Mulligan , Currycramp, Dromod, Co. Leitrim and Gerard Regan, Driney, Loughglynn, Co. Roscommon respectively.

The society’s next event will be an All-Breed Show and Sale on Saturday, March 11. Entries will close on Wednesday, February 15.