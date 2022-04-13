On Monday, April 11, Raphoe Mart held its Easter spring lamb sale which saw prices reach a high of €200.

The mart’s manager, Anne Harkin reported a strong entry of spring lambs on the day with a good trade overall.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Anne said: “We had a strong entry of over 400 lambs at our Easter sale on Monday, with all bar four lots selling on the day.

“We saw a good trade all round with prices reaching a high of €200 for lambs bought by local butchers.

“Looking at the trade, spring lambs weighing 38-42kg sold from €140/head up to €160/head.

“With 43-60kg spring lambs selling from €160/head up to €200/head.

Advertisement

“The one price that stood out for me came for two 43kg lambs that sold for €192 a piece or €4.46/kg.

“Butchers and factory agents were both very active. Overall, it was brisk trade, but with the way input costs have increased, some farmers were a but disappointed with what they were getting on the day.

“Alongside our spring lamb sale we had our general sale of hoggets and cull ewes. Hoggets were a good steady trade and sold up to €170/head.

“Cull ewes continue to meet an exceptional trade and sold up to €256/head. While we saw ewes with one lamb at foot making €130-230/unit and €200-300/unit for ewes with two lambs at foot.

“While a few ewes with three lambs at foot sold for €320-360/unit.”