The farm remains the most dangerous workplace in Ireland in 2022, with the people who work on it seven times more likely to die at work than those in another profession.

The latest episode of Farmland, which will be live on the Agriland platform from 7:00p.m today (Tuesday, April 12) places a special focus on farm safety following the launch of a digital campaign between Axa and Agriland Media Group, supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

In the latest programme, Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon, outlines how he wants to curb the number of fatal and life changing accidents that happen on farms and bring about a change in the culture of risk-taking throughout his tenure. Minister of State, Martin Heydon

He also talks to Agriland editor Stella Meehan about farmers’ mental health and wellbeing, explaining how it is vital that farmers remain connected to their communities.

Also in this episode, the head of farm insurance with AXA, Christy Doherty, discusses supports for farmers in making their environments safer.

Advertisement

He also offers advice on reviewing your policy and updating valuations each year. He explains that the value of farms could have increased as a result of inflation and increased production costs.

The latest episode and podcast of Farmland is now live and all episodes can be streamed via the award-winning digital platform, agriland.ie and links will also be available across Agriland social media platforms.

Farmland Extra – the podcast, is also available on all major podcast platforms.

All episodes of Farmland can be viewed by clicking here.