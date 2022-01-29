The Ramor branch of Macra na Feirme is set to host a charity vehicle run in Virginia, Co. Cavan tomorrow, Sunday, January 30.

All vehicles are welcome to take part in the charity run, which will see all proceeds raised on the day donated to ‘Be Buddies Not Bullies‘, an awareness campaign set up in memory of the late Eden Heaslip.

The entry fee is €20/vehicle and registration will take place from 11:00a.m onwards at the Virginia Show Centre.

The vehicles are set to depart from the Virginia Show Centre at 1:00p.m where the convoy will travel through the towns of Oldcastle and Ballyjamesduff, before returning to the Virginia Show Centre.

Ramor Macra has outlined that a shortened route will be available for those taking part on vintage tractors or others who wish to avail of it.

Members of the public who will be spectating along the route have been advised to do so in a safe manner.

Members of An Gardaí Síochána will be on hand on the day to assist in traffic control, as well as a number of stewarts from the well-known Macra club.

Refreshments will be provided at the Virginia Show Centre following the return of the vehicle convoy and a raffle will also take place.

Concluding, Ramor Macra has said all are welcome on the day and urged members of the public to come along to the event and support the worthy cause.

Macra National Leadership Awards

In other Macra news, the three winners of this year’s Macra na Feirme National Leadership Awards have been announced via an online ceremony.

In total, six members of the organisation made it through to the final of the awards, which are held in association with Macra Agricultural Skillnet and sponsored by ABP Food Group.

The winners of the national leadership awards announced during the online ceremony on Thursday (January 27) were:

Emma Kate O’Dwyer, Co. Waterford;

Sarah Kelly, Co. Offaly;

Caroline O’Keefe, Avondhu region, Co. Cork.

The other Macra members who made it through to the finals were:

Emma Hurley, Avondhu Region, Co. Cork;

Fiona O’Leary, Carbery Region, Co. Cork;

Grainne McPhillips, Co. Cavan.

The young leaders were honoured during an event which was livestreamed on the Macra Facebook page last night (Thursday, January 27).

The guest speaker at the event was Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.