Rademon Estate Distillery has secured a contract with Asda to supply two new gin products to the retailer’s stores across Northern Ireland.

The listings will include the first gin to be distilled in Northern Ireland, the Shortcross Classic Gin and the first sugar-free gin produced in Ireland, Shortcross Rosie’s Garden Pink Gin.

The distillery was established on the Rademon Estate in Crossgar, Co. Down, in 2012.

It became Northern Ireland’s first award-winning craft distillery, with the original Shortcross Gin now recognised as Ireland’s most awarded gin.

David Boyd-Armstrong, head distiller and co-founder of Rademon Estate Distillery, said: “Our Shortcross Gin features botanicals which are hand foraged from our estate, meaning customers can be confident in knowing our ingredients are locally sourced. As well as this, our Rosie’s Garden Pink Gin is packed full of strawberries and raspberries, so you get that natural sweetness without the added sugar.”

“We’re delighted to see our Rosie’s Garden Pink Gin and our original Classic Gin option on Asda shelves across Northern Ireland and hope they become a firm favourite for shoppers this summer.” David Boyd-Armstrong, head distiller and co-founder of Rademon Estate Distillery and Emma Swan.

Image: Phil Smyth

Emma Swan, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local, added: “Here at Asda, we love to support our local suppliers and the arrival of Shortcross Gin to Asda aisles is something to celebrate.

“We’re confident our customers will enjoy the new options for their G&Ts this summer thanks to the award-winning Rademon Estate Distillery.”