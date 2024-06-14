An online information webinar to encourage farmers to complete the mandatory quad safety training course will be held on June 25 at 8:00p.m by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Topics to be covered on the night will include an overview of the quad safety training course and what farmers should consider before booking a course.

It will also provide background to the new regulations and highlight key safety practices.

Guest speakers for the webinar include: Health and Safety Authority (HSA) inspector, Martina Gormley and Lantra Training Provider director, Paula Smyth.

IFA’s farm family and social affairs chair, Teresa Roche is encouraging all farmers who operate quad bikes to register for the information session.

“This information webinar will provide farmers with knowledge to get the most out of the quad safety training course, while learning about key safety practices, understanding the latest regulations and get answers to your questions,” Roche said.

Quad safety

Regulations governing the safe use of quads in all workplaces came into effect last November.

The regulation, which is the first of its kind in the European Union, means that anyone using a quad will have to complete an all terrain vehicle (ATV) training course provided by a registered provider to a Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) standard or equivalent.

It has also implemented the compulsory use of helmet when using quad bikes.

All helmets should have a chinstrap and be capable of being used with suitable eye protection.

All quad bike helmets should fit comfortably and securely, to ensure full protection.

Farming remains the most dangerous sector in Ireland with 191 fatalities recorded on farms between 2013–2022, according to the HSA.

Vehicles and machinery are involved in the highest number of farm fatalities in Ireland.

In the past ten years, they accounted for 52% of all farm deaths and 8% of all injuries on farms.