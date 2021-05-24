A quad was seized by members of An Garda Síochána over the weekend – with a reminder issued to all quad-owners in relation to abiding by the rules when on public roads.

The quad in question was “eventually brought to a halt” by Gardaí in Co. Offaly yesterday (Sunday, May 23).

Taking to social media, Gardaí in the Laois-Offaly Division said:

“Quads if used on a public road which include a footpath, (quads and all-terrain vehicles) are subject to all of the regulatory controls that apply to other mechanically propelled vehicles [MPVs].

They must be roadworthy, registered, taxed and comply with standard road regulations, while the driver should possess the relevant driving licence, the Garda statement noted.

“Today Offaly Roads Policing Unit seized this quad the driver of which was eventually brought to a halt. Seized under section 41 Road Traffic Act,” the Garda post said.

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), when driving a quad on public roads, you should hold the appropriate driving licence for that vehicle combination – and the loaded weight of the trailer must not exceed the quad’s towing capacity.

You should refer to the owner’s manual or contact original manufacturer for its towing capacity, the authority adds.

The minimum age is 16 for light quads 350kg or less with a maximum design speed of not more than 45kph; otherwise it is 17 years.

Minors using quad bikes on private property fall under the remit of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), the Road Safety Authority says.