PSNI appeals for information following report of cattle theft from Tyrone farm

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is appealing for information following the report of a cattle theft from a farm near Strabane in Co. Tyrone.

PSNI in Strabane issued the appeal following the reports that cattle were believed to have been stole in the area of Tievenny Road, Victoria Bridge, Strabane.

The police force has advised farmers to know their stock and "maintain accurate records".

PSNI

The PSNI has also outlined that it is good practice to keep all stock secure within their boundary.

"Regularly check the fields where the stock are grazing; keep the hedges, fences and gates in good repair.

"Keep all sheds and stockyard gates closed and locked. Livestock identification is essential for proof of ownership.

"It can also serve as a deterrent to thieves. Take photographs or videos of valuable animals with the brand and/or ear tags clearly visible", the PSNI stated.

Last month the PSNI and An Garda Síochána warned that both forces are currently tackling "complex and sizeable" agri-business crimes.

According to the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF), it was investigating 75 reports of crimes, largely fraud related, which specifically targetted agri-businesses.

UFU

Separately the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has issued a fresh warning that GPS equipment on farm machinery is being targeted by thieves.

David McCracken, UFU legislation, said a number of farmers have this month reported that systems have been stolen from tractors.

"GPS equipment is an expensive purchase and extremely valuable to farmers, used to help guide farm machinery such as tractors and combine harvesters.

"The theft of GPS kits not only impacts farming operations but creates additional pressures for farming families.

“We are urging farmers to take appropriate measures to protect their business. Make it a priority to review and update security on farms, and remove GPS equipment from machinery when not in use, storing it safely," he advised.

According to McCracken farmers should always take photographs of the kit, record serial numbers and activate pin numbers to help recover the kit should it be stolen.

"You can also mark the GPS devices so that they are no longer attractive for resale by adding a postcode or farm name.

“If you do notice any suspicious behaviour in your area, contact the PSNI immediately," he added.