Met Éireann: Status Yellow rain and wind weather warnings issued

Heavy or thundery rain and strong and gusty wind is on the way for several counties, Met Éireann has warned.

The national meteorological service has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo from 9.00pm tonight (Saturday, November 22) and which will last until 9.00pm tomorrow.

This will bring heavy or thundery rain and is expected to turn showery with the potential for some hail showers also.

The national meteorological service has warned that this is likely to result in spot flooding and make travelling conditions difficult.

Met Éireann

Separately Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for counties Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo from 6.00am tomorrow (Sunday, November 23) and remain in place until 2.00pm.

It has warned that "west to northwest winds will be very strong and gusty".

According to the national meteorological service this is likely to cause fallen branches and create loose debris.

It has warned that there will also be "difficult travelling conditions".

⚠️Yellow Rain Warning⚠️🌧️

➡️Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo

⏳21:00 Saturday to 21:00 Sunday



⚠️Yellow Wind Warning⚠️🍃

➡️Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo

⏳06:00 to 14:00 Sunday

↪️Wicklow

⏳10:00 to 17:00 Sunday



ℹ️https://t.co/w5QtJ1UyEP

ℹ️https://t.co/sFyGizB5AS pic.twitter.com/wBVVQzirYJ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 22, 2025

In addition to this Met Éireann has advised that a Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect for Wicklow from 10.00am tomorrow and will be in effect until 5.00pm.

Farming forecast

According to Met Éireann the weather is going to mixed over the week ahead withsome wet weather at times, but drier spells too.

It has forecast that it will be "wettest generally in the west and south".

According to latest forecasts soil temperatures are generally still above normal in many areas, ranging between 6.3° and 9.5° - which is a degree or so above normal for most.

Drying will be mostly poor over the weekend, but Met Éireann expects that they will improve for Monday and Tuesday, before deteriorating again after that.

The national meteorological service has advised that there will be some opportunities for spraying in parts of the east and with further opportunities away from the southwest and west.

"Spraying conditions will deteriorate for Sunday as it'll be windy with showers or spells of rain.

"Spraying conditions will improve through the second half of Monday as winds tend to ease and it'll be mostly dry, with Tuesday offering one of the best opportunities over the next seven days. Opportunities for spraying will deteriorate sharply then from Wednesday," it added.

Field conditions

However soils are saturated or waterlogged in many areas.

According to Met Éireann there will be some spells of wet weather, with some drier periods too.

"Overall there'll be very little change in field conditions," it added.