Author forms part of growing band of ambitious rural women

Part of a growing band of ambitious rural women, children's author Julie Kennedy Fogarty is writing another chapter in her busy life.

Julie regards herself as having rural life in her bones as she grew up on a dairy farm and is married to a dairy farmer.

It has been a whirlwind few months for the Co. Tipperary woman who has just self published her third children's picture book, Reuben's Hunt for Christmas.

With a PhD in economics and a passion for storytelling, she combines lyrical writing with entrepreneurial grit, handling every stage of her books from concept to distribution.

Julie who works for a financial planning firm, Eolas Money in Clonmel, was recently selected for the ACORNS 11 programme, an initiative supporting female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland, under the guidance of Caroline Reidy of the HR Suite.

Julie told Agriland: "This is an opportunity I’m absolutely thrilled about and I'll be kept busy with it for the next six months or so.

Julie Kennedy Fogarty

"Growing up on a farm gave me a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation for the simple, grounding things: the changing seasons; new life arriving; and the quiet magic of nature.

"Now, raising my own family on a farm, my biggest responsibility is keeping our home a happy place.

She said she helps wherever she's needed on the farm, but family comes first.

"As long as we’re happy, everything else falls into place," she said.

"I will say, though, the farmyard today is a very different place to the one I grew up in.

It’s far more dangerous, and constant vigilance is essential with young children," Julie added.

Husband James milks a herd of 120 Friesians in Moyglass, outside Fethard.

Julie grew up in the area and was very happy to return home after spending a number of years working in Dublin.

The couple have four children: Elizabeth (8), JP (7), Julia (6) and Grace (4.)

"When I became a mum - and with my children arriving close together - picture books quickly became part of our daily routine," she said.

A rhyming festive tale, Reuben's Hunt for Christmas follows the success of her earlier titles, Reuben’s Hunt for a Home and The Coolest Pet.

"All three books are now available in libraries nationwide, something that means a great deal to me as I’m passionate about ensuring that children everywhere have access to books, regardless of their circumstances," Julie said.

Participants in the ACORNS programme

Participation in the ACORNS programme will enable the ambitious Co. Tipperary woman to carve out time for her writing.

"ACORNS is forcing me, in the best possible way, to take dedicated time each month to focus on my publishing business," she said.

"I have big ambitions for my books, and ACORNS is essential to help me step back, plan properly, and move my author career to the next level.

"It gives me something I rarely get as a busy mum on a farm: protected space to think about my writing and the business behind it."

Julie said the programme also connects her with other ambitious rural women, which she said is "incredibly empowering and encouraging".

"And it’s a constant reminder that even from a dairy farm in rural Ireland, my stories can travel anywhere," she added.

"I heard someone say at a Local Enterprise (LEO) event recently: ‘If not you, then who?’ It stayed with me.

"It’s such a powerful phrase, one I tell my children all the time.

"It’s a reminder that we’re capable, we’re allowed to dream big, and we shouldn’t wait for someone else to take the leap," said Julie.

Reuben's Hunt for Christmas, which is aimed at 3-7-year-olds, is printed on sustainable paper by Lion Print, Cashel.

It is available from Julie's website; Dunnes' Stores; Tesco; independent booksellers; and Meagher’s pharmacy online.