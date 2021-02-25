‘Prices for hoggets are up on €6.90/kg, with €7.00/kg just around the corner’

Prices of up to €6.90/kg are being secured for hoggets, with prices of €7.00/kg just around the corner, according to Sean McNamara, the sheep chairperson of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ISCA).

He said that hogget trade has driven on from the start of the week, with prices of €6.80-6.90/kg being achieved at the top end of the market.

Sean added: “The factory trade for hoggets has really pushed on since the start of the week. Prices of up to €6.90/kg are being achieved at the top end of the market and I’d say prices of €7.00/kg are just around the corner.

I’ve been talking to a few regular sellers and they are optimistic of getting €7.00/kg.

“There’s just not the numbers there, it’s shocking tight, there’s very little at the marts and this is having a positive effect on prices.

“The mart trade is serious there at the moment. For the numbers that are in it, the trade is mighty for them. Those finished hoggets are making anywhere from €150/head up to €160/head there this last week.