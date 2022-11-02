New regulations are to come into force that will require poultry producers to house all birds because of a heighten risk of avian influenza (bird flu) across the country.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has issued a “confinement order” on all birds from Monday (November 7) “as a precautionary measure”.

This order will require all “flock keepers” to confine poultry and captive birds under their control in a secure building which cannot be accessed by wild birds or other animals.

The instruction comes just hours after the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) issued a red alert to poultry producers in Ireland.

Nigel Sweetnam, chair of the IFA poultry committee, said every producer is concerned about the risk posed by bird flu to their flocks.

“The risk is huge and this is obviously a particularly critical time of year for turkey producers. We’ve all been watching very closely reports of bird flu cases, particularly this latest case in Co Cavan.

“It is highly contagious and if it gets into a house then it is devastating,” he added.

Sweetnam said there are an estimated 100 turkey producers across the country with the majority located around Co.Cavan and Co. Monaghan.

“We are urging everyone to be extremely vigilant,” Sweetnam said.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although bird flu can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk of infection to humans is considered to be very low.

People are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report sick of dead wild birds to the regional veterinary office or notify the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) through its avian influenza wild bird app.

DAFM confirmed that the confinement order has been issued largely because of confirmed cases of avian flu in wild birds along the coast since July.

The department also said that there were “increasing risk levels” due to colder temperatures and shorter daylight hours.

The latest case of bird flu was identified in a dead swan in Co Cavan yesterday.

DAFM said that two outbreaks of HPAI H5N1 had also been reported in captive bird flocks in coastal areas of counties Dublin and Wicklow.

According to the department these “findings highlight an increasing risk to all poultry flocks and captive birds and by extension the poultry industry”.

Outbreaks of bird flu have also been identified in poultry flocks in Britain and a number of other European countries in recent weeks.

Previously DAFM had introduced regulations in September making it “mandatory” for all keepers of poultry and captive birds to adopt enhanced biosecurity measures for poultry and other captive birds.

The department said it is continuing to closely monitor and assess the disease situation.

It has stressed that there is no evidence of risk to humans associated with consumption of poultry or poultry products.

“Properly cooked poultry products, including meat and eggs are safe to eat,” DAFM stated.