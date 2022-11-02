Agritech has announced that Ulster native Eimear Diamond will take up a post as commercial director for newly formed AGRITECH-NI Ltd., a sister company to long time established agri-business.

Agritech is known as one of Ireland’s leading specialist agricultural companies in Ireland working out of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Co. Tipperary.

The newly formed entity, AGRITECH-NI Ltd., will facilitate a move into Northern Ireland, and Eimear Diamond will be responsible for its commercial operations in the region.

Agritech appointment

Diamond holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Bristol where she majored in animal welfare and behaviour.

She joins AGRITECH-NI from UK-based Wynnstay Group Plc., where she was based for the past number of years in technical and commercial roles as regional sales manager and youngstock technical manager.

Diamond has a broad knowledge of farming practices across many regions having partaken in various conferences and farm visits throughout the UK, U.S, Germany, and Holland.

Speaking about Eimear’s appointment and the move into the Northern Ireland market, Agritech’s managing director, Brian O’Slatarra said: “We have carefully considered our presence in Northern Ireland for some time and have wanted to expand our presence there.

“Eimear’s appointment is one such move to support us in putting down firm roots there.

“We are always keen to have high calibre knowledgeable people on the ground for our customers, and Eimear has a wealth of knowledge to bring to the table by helping to ensure that our customers get the best return from our products and their animals.”

O’Slatarra also shared plans for a recruitment drive in the north where AGRITECH-NI has plans to recruit a significant team throughout the region over the coming months.

Agritech’s has said that its business has grown significantly in the past number of years, both domestically and internationally, and now distributes products in a number of countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.