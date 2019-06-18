Owned by John Deere but built in Italy: New sprayers at Cereals 2019

Mazzotti self-propelled sprayers made their UK show debut on the John Deere stand at last week’s ‘Cereals’ event in Boothby Graffoe, Lincolnshire (England).

Visitors to the John Deere stand saw a 175hp MAF 3580 (3,750L capacity) model with a 24m-wide boom on static display. They also saw a 300hp MAF 6240 (6,600L capacity) machine with a 36m-wide boom, which was demonstrated in the Syngenta Sprays & Sprayers Arena.

John Deere bought Mazzotti, a privately owned sprayer manufacturer based in Ravenna, Italy, in summer 2017.

Founded in 1948, the family-owned business is known for self-propelled sprayers that are sold primarily in southern Europe, as well as skid-units that it produces for other manufacturers.

Mazzotti manufactured its first self-propelled machine in 1987 and quickly became the market leader in Italy with a claimed 85% market share nationally.

The sprayers shown at the Cereals event have John Deere Powertech engines, hydrostatic transmissions, two hydraulic pumps, 4WD, four-wheel steer (with crab steering) and clearance up to a maximum of 1.7m, depending on the model.

The cab features Category 4 operator protection. Hydro-pneumatic suspension allows working and road speeds of up to 20kph and 50kph, respectively.

Additional features include hydraulic front and rear wheel motors, hydraulic track adjustment (with optional automatic adjustment from the cab) and stainless steel, variable-geometry, self-levelling booms.