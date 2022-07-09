Billed by the selling agent as an ‘outstanding’ residential roadside holding extending to circa 95ac, this property at Mahoonagh Mor, Castlemahon, Co. Limerick, has frontage to two roads.

For sale by private treaty, it is located immediately adjacent to the hub of Castlemahon village and just under 4km south of Newcastle West, 40km from Limerick city and 60km from Tralee.

“This fine farm is contained in one block, with well laid out fields, fenced, and with a mains water supply and electricity connection,” said Tom Crosse, property director at GVM Auctioneers, Limerick.

“It consists of mostly very good limestone land blended with some moderate land that needs drainage and some attention.

“It has extensive road frontage and possible site potential. There is a derelict two-storey residence on the land in need of refurbishing, together with some ancillary sheds. There is also a cattle pen and crush.

“This is an ideal opportunity to acquire a really well-located holding ideal for dairying, beef or equestrian use. These lands carry entitlements under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

“Also given the strong location, this is a tremendous investment opportunity. Inspection of this very fine farm, all in one block, is very highly recommended,” he said.

The guide price is €650,000.