Agri-services group Origin Enterprises has announced the appointment of an independent non-executive director to its board.

The group has announced that Lesley Williams will take up the role “with immediate effect”.

Williams has over 25 years experience in capital markets, having held senior positions with Investec Bank as head of Irish equities; Euronext Dublin as head of Irish market; and Goodbody Stockbrokers as head of institutional equity sales. Image source: Jason Clarke Photography

She is currently an independent non-executive director at Irish Continental Group and holds a number of directorships in the asset management and international fund sectors.

Williams’ prior board membership includes a non-executive director role at Dublin Port Company, where she also held the position of chair of the company’s audit and risk committee.

She also served on the board of Adelaide Health Foundation and is a member of the Euronext ISEQ Index Steering Committee.

Williams is an associate member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute (CFA), from which she holds a Certificate in ESG [environmental and social governance] Investing, and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

She also holds a Diploma in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors in Ireland and is a business graduate of University College Dublin (UCD).

Rose Hynes, chairperson of Origin Enterprises, welcomed the appointment of Williams, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Lesley to the Origin Board. With a background in capital markets, she brings a wealth of executive and non-executive experience; corporate governance expertise; and ESG investment insight.”

This is the second appointment of a non-executive director in as many months for Origin.

In August, the company announced that it had appointed Aiden Connolly as an independent non-executive director.

Origin also announced that non-executive directors Hugh McCutcheon and Kate Allum will retire from the board following the group’s AGM, which is scheduled for November 25.

