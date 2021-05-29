The European Commission has launched the 2022 edition of the European Natura 2000 Award.

The award, now in its sixth edition, gives recognition to leading nature conservation achievements connected to Europe’s Natura 2000 network of protected areas.

Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius said that with 65% of the EU population living within 5km of a Natura 2000 site, the vast network of areas of high biodiversity value “literally brings nature to our doorstep, allowing people to enjoy its multiple benefits”.

The award is open to any organisation or person involved in Natura 2000, including public and local authorities, businesses, NGOs, landowners, educational institutions and individuals. The application period runs to September 2021.

Global momentum for nature

Protected areas are “becoming part of the global momentum for nature in this crucial year for biodiversity”, according to the commission.

The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD CoP 15), taking place in Kunming, China in October 2021, is expected to deliver a crucial global agreement for life on earth: a new Global Biodiversity Framework, an agreement deemed to be as essential as the 2015 Paris Agreement in addressing the climate crisis.

Ahead of the CoP 15, the European Commission has launched the Global Coalition “United for Biodiversity”, which calls on all world museums, zoos, aquariums, research centres, universities, national parks and botanical gardens to join forces in raising awareness about the nature crisis.

About the Natura 2000 Award 2022

Over the previous five editions, the Natura 2000 Award has received over 500 applications, and has celebrated 121 finalists and 29 winners.

Further information about the EU Natura 2000 Award can be found online.

Past Irish nominees in the awards include the Living Bog project.

The Living Bog was nominated in the ‘Community’ category, with the bog project’s work in the local community and its involvement of community groups and individuals – including turf cutters – in project actions recognised by the EU’s environmental bodies.