Irish Water is continuing to tanker water directly to some reservoirs in rural areas following the summer heatwaves which resulted in drought conditions at certain supply points.

The national utility confirmed in a statement that Drinagh and Coppeen in Cork, and Oola, Cappamore, Croom and Carrigkerry in Limerick are among the areas which “still require ongoing support”.

According to Irish Water the majority of supplies have begun to recover as a result of the increase in rainfall in recent weeks.

But it said that if another “dry spell” were to develop it might take a similar approach at other locations around the country.

Irish Water added that if restrictions were needed they would be clearly communicated and measures would be taken to “minimise” the impact on customers.

The company said it does not introduce restrictions on individual sectors and this policy would remain the same coming into winter.

However, it is urging the country to be vigilant when it comes to water conservation.

The company said while dry weather and drought can have an obvious impact on water levels, supplies can also be impacted by other forms of extreme weather including storms and freezing conditions.

In particular it is advising farmers to actively consider a range of ways to conserve water which can in turn help to reduce bills.

These include:

Fixing troughs: Watch out for overflowing drinking troughs as they can waste significant amounts of water. Adjust the ball valves to lower the float or replace faulty parts;

Dry cleaning: When cleaning the yard by using dry-cleaning techniques. Use scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens before hosing. Use a small amount of water (e.g. one bucket) to pre-soak waste before cleaning;

Clean plate cooler water: If you own a dairy farm, you can divert clean plate cooler water to a tank and use it for parlour washing;

Rainwater harvesting: Rain from the roofs of farm buildings can be used for a variety of activities such as washing down yards;

Consider the level of rainwater quality required for specific uses on the farm (e.g. plant nurseries and field irrigation) and the surfaces and contamination risks before installing appropriate rainwater harvesting, treatment (filtration and UV) and storage systems;

Taking action to protect water sources: Avoid contamination of surface waters by reducing or eliminating access to livestock by fencing off watercourses.

Irish Water has also urged farmers to be aware that damaged bankside vegetation can contribute to flooding.