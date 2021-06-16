The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing is asking the public to report any possible sightings of a large wild boar in Co. Kerry.

The NPWS said that a number of wild boars were spotted by a local landowner in the Cordal area of Castleisland who contacted the service promptly yesterday (Tuesday, June 15).

The NPWS regional staff were made aware of the presence of approximately seven animals.

Six reported animals dispatched

Current NPWS policy is to try and contain and remove any alien species / species of concern “as soon as is reasonably possible to ensure the conservation of native flora and fauna”.

“This may be achieved in a number of ways, either through capture and removal, treatment with relevant herbicide in the case of plants or by euthanising/humanely dispatching the animals where appropriate.

“In this instance, six of the reported animals were dispatched on Tuesday evening.

“There was apparently a seventh animal present earlier in the day and any sightings of an animal fitting the description should be reported to the NPWS in Killarney National Park on 064 6635215.”

Advertisement

Offence to introduce wild boar without licence

The NPWS is responsible for the implementation and enforcement of both European and national nature conservation legislation.

It is currently an offence under both to introduce without a current licence certain species into the wild, such as wild boar, which may have serious implications for Ireland’s native flora and fauna.

“Such releases are not only illegal, but they also pose a very serious threat to the disease free status of the national herd.

“There could be dire consequences if diseases such as bluetongue or African swine flu were to be present or if these highly contagious disease were unintentionally introduced.”