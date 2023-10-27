The Mohoncross herd belonging to Jerry Hegarty was part of a dispersal sale of youngstock on Saturday, October 21.

The sale which was conducted on farm at Mohonagh, Church Cross, Skibbereen, Co. Cork, was met with a brisk trade according to auctioneer Michael Taaffe ofTaaffe Auctions.

Mohoncross

The sale began with eight freshly-calved heifers and cows and this section was topped by Lot 3: Mohoncross Leslie 9 (VG89) at 2,300gns.

She sold fresh on her third lactation and milking 38L/day.

She had completed a second lactation of 9,474kg of milk at 3.43% protein and was backed two generations of cows classified (EX92). Lot 3: Mohoncross Leslie 9

Image: Taaffe Auctions

The second highest price cow was Lot 4: Mohoncross Dream 27 (VG87), achieving 2,100gns.

She is a second calf daughter of Woodcrest King Doc sold milking 36L/day and purchased by a Co. Donegal herd owner.

Lot 4A Lot 4: Mohoncross Dream 27 Images: Taaffe Auctions

Her three-week-old baby heifer calf was the highest price of the heifer calves sold at foot making 1,000gns and sired by the extremely popular American artificial insemination (AI) bull Siemers Rengd Parfect.

Youngstock dispersal sale

The remainder of the sale was a youngstock dispersal which included the entire groups of springing heifers, autumn-2022-born heifers and spring-2023-born heifers.

Three November calving springing heifers sold from 1,500gns to 4,100gns.

Top price in this section was Lot 10: Mohoncross Noreen 57 sired by Walnutlawn Sidekick and out of Mohoncross Noreen 28 (EX93-7E) who is still milking in the herd on her seventh lactation and approaching 100t milk lifetime. Lot 10: Mohoncross Noreen 57

Images: Taaffe Auctions

The spring calving heifers section averaged 2,112gns with a top price of 5,300gns being achieved.

This section was topped by another member of the herd’s Noreen family.

This was achieved by Lot 25: Mohoncross Noreen 58 sired by Stantons Applicable and is bred from two generations of EX93 scored dams, she sold, due in March to Farnear Delta-Lambda.

Lot 25: Mohoncross Noreen 58

Images: Taaffe Auctions

11 heifers born in autumn 2022 sold to an average 2,235gns with a top call of 4,700gns once again for another Noreen.

Selling at 4,700gns was Lot 40: Mohoncross Noreen 54 sired by Farnear Delta Lambda and backed by an EX92 dam and EX93 grandam. Lot 40: Mohoncross Noreen 54

Image source: Taaffe Auctions

The group of heifers born in spring 2023 sold for an average of 1,281gns, with the top price of 3,000gns being paid for Lot 50, yet again another member of the Noreen family.

This heifer is a maternal sister to the top price November springing heifer.

She is sired by Farnear Delta-Lambda and out of Mohoncross Noreen 28 (EX93-7E) who is approaching 100t milk lifetime.

The Noreen family members were a very hot trade with the four family members selling to average 4,300gns.

