Nitrates derogation window for applications closes tonight
The window for farmers submitting their applications for 2020 nitrates derogation closes at 12:00pm tonight, Friday, April 24.
Taking to social media, the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) issued a reminder to farmers, stating:
“Today is the deadline for 2020 nitrates derogation applications.
“Part of the process is implementing a derogation nutrient management plan on the farm with results from soil samples.
“If a farmer was in derogation in 2019, fertiliser records must be uploaded before midnight,” the ACA noted.
The nitrates derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure N/ha set down in the nitrates regulations, up to a maximum of 250kg/ha, subject to adherence to stricter rules.
It should be noted that a number of measures have come into play since January 1, 2020, following a review of the derogation’s conditions last year.
The window for applications was originally due to close on Wednesday, April 8; however, a short extension was granted last month, pushing the deadline forward to today.
