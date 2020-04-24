Nitrates derogation window for applications closes tonight

The window for farmers submitting their applications for 2020 nitrates derogation closes at 12:00pm tonight, Friday, April 24.

Taking to social media, the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) issued a reminder to farmers, stating:

“Today is the deadline for 2020 nitrates derogation applications.

“Part of the process is implementing a derogation nutrient management plan on the farm with results from soil samples.

"If a farmer was in derogation in 2019, fertiliser records must be uploaded before midnight," the ACA noted.



“If a farmer was in derogation in 2019, fertiliser records must be uploaded before midnight,” the ACA noted.

The nitrates derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure N/ha set down in the nitrates regulations, up to a maximum of 250kg/ha, subject to adherence to stricter rules.

It should be noted that a number of measures have come into play since January 1, 2020, following a review of the derogation’s conditions last year.

Applications for the derogation can only be submitted online. The purpose of this is, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, to simplify the process and to allow farmers to avoid penalties.

The window for applications was originally due to close on Wednesday, April 8; however, a short extension was granted last month, pushing the deadline forward to today.