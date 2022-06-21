Northern Ireland (NI) Water is scheduled to commence a £4.8 million programme of work this summer to provide Ballyronan with a modern new wastewater treatment facility.

The existing treatment works, which was constructed in the 1970s off the Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, will remain in operation while the new infrastructure is being installed at the same site.

Coalisland-based GEDA Construction has been appointed to carry out the 18-month contract which will see the implementation of a temporary working area adjacent to the site to facilitate construction works.

Newry-based Water Solutions Ireland will carry out the extensive mechanical and electrical installation at the site, while Belfast-based RPS Group is providing technical support for the project.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said:

“NI Water’s substantial £4.8 million investment is good news for people who live in the Ballyronan area.

“The work, which is being undertaken by local companies, will include the installation of state-of-the-art, fully enclosed, treatment tanks, along with advanced electrical and mechanical systems to provide a robust wastewater treatment solution.

“This will support local development and help improve water quality in Lough Neagh delivering economic and environmental benefits for the local community for many years to come.”

NI Water project manager, Sean Milligan added: “Construction work at the site will get underway in full after the July holidays.

“In advance of that, GEDA will set up their working compound and carry out any necessary preliminary works.

“During the initial construction phase of the project, there will be increased construction traffic at the site and along the Ballyronan Road, as materials and new infrastructure are delivered and excavated spoil removed.

“There will be less construction traffic during the later mechanical and electrical fit out and commissioning of the plant.

“NI Water and GEDA look forward to working with the community and supporting local businesses as far as possible through the delivery of this essential new wastewater infrastructure.”