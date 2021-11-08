A new opportunity to avail of continuous professional development (CPD) points has opened up for Irish vets.

This comes following a partnership between Thurles-based Duggan Veterinary Supplies; CPD provider, Improve International; and global veterinary qualification provider, International School of Veterinary Postgraduate Studies (ISVPS).

This recent partnership means that Irish vets will no longer have to travel to the UK and beyond to achieve post-graduate qualifications.

It will “potentially save Irish veterinary practices thousands of euro in travel and associated costs” according to Duggan Veterinary Supplies.

Commenting further, Duggan Veterinary Supplies director, Donnacha Duggan, said:

“As a family-owned, guaranteed-Irish and ISO-accredited business, we are thrilled to announce this partnership with such a well-regarded global player.

“We have recently built a state-of-the-art conference suite and clinical skills lab, which are both used for our on-site CPD courses. Course participants will have access to the most up-to-date range of equipment, instruments and consumables, without having the expense or environmental impact of travelling outside the jurisdiction.”

The training will afford Irish vets and vet nurses the opportunity to gain a globally recognised certificate from the International School of Veterinary Postgraduate Studies (ISVPS) and Harper Adams University.

Advertisement

Together, the organisations will offer a range of online and blended (mixture of online and face-to-face sessions) courses covering a range of species and subjects.

Practical learning will be delivered in Thurles – at Duggan Veterinary Supplies – and through ISVPS, will offer a consistent level of globally recognised qualifications such as Foundation, General Practitioner, General Practitioner Advanced and Nurse Certificates.

Strategic partnership director at Improve International, John Douglas, said:

“This new Irish partnership stems out of the organisation’s mission to support the veterinary industry with their CPD, building ongoing knowledge and confidence for those working in veterinary practices – ensuring a high level of patient care.”

ISVPS director, Sheila Wills, added: “The ISVPS certificates have been designed to meet the needs of busy veterinary practitioners and nurses, who wish to gain postgraduate qualifications while working in practice, and have already been welcomed within Irish veterinary practices.”

All course information can be found here