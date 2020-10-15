New Lexion takes straw-walker combines to higher level

As part of the natural evolution of the Claas Lexion range, the introduction of the new second generation Lexion 6000 and 5000 range of straw-walkers combine harvesters sees not only a considerable expansion in models available, but also the introduction of a host of new features all designed to provide a further increase in output and efficiency.

Redesigned from the ground up, central to the new Lexion 6000/5000 range of combines is the completely new APS Synflow Walker threshing system, which sets a new standard for the threshing and separation performance from straw-walker combines.

A total of seven new models are available, comprising four six-walker Lexion 6000 versions and three five-walker Lexion 5000 models.

Topping the range is the new Lexion 6900 which, with a power output of 507hp and maximum grain tank capacity of 13,500L, further extends the overlap between Lexion straw-walker and Hybrid models.

APS Synflow Walker threshing

The development of the new APS Synflow Walker system takes the threshing and separation performance from the Lexion 6000/5000 to a new level.

This is achieved by bringing together the accelerated crop flow provided by the APS system but adding to this an additional separator drum after the threshing drum.

Central to the all-new threshing system is the massive 755mm diameter threshing drum, fitted with 10 rasp bars, which is 26% larger than the 600mm drum on the Lexion 600 range.

Behind this is the new 600mm diameter separator drum that provides additional gentle separation of grain from the straw.

A shallow wrap angle of just 132° and 116° respectively means straw flow through the APS Synflow Walker system is flatter and gentler, resulting in improved straw quality, but load on the threshing system is reduced, so saving power and fuel.

The main concave area has also been considerably increased to 1.30m² on the five-walker Lexion 5000 and a massive 1.55m² in the Lexion 6000 models.

Drum speed is infinitely variable 330-930rpm and is synchronised across all four drums. All the main concaves are infinitely adjusted hydraulically using CEBIS, which is also used to engage an additional pivoting concave bar between the pre-separation concave and the main concave.

Jetstream cleaning

All Lexion 6000/5000 models now have the Jetstream cleaning system, venting through a dual straw-walker step and a long airflow equalisation channel.

The Lexion 6000/5000 range also incorporates the latest Quantimeter yield measuring system, which uses a pressure cell in the grain elevator delivery point to accurately record yield without needing the thousand grain weight.

Not only is this far more accurate and robust, but it only needs calibrating once a year for each crop type. It is also fully compatible with Telematics for yield mapping and record keeping.

Advanced technology

The pivoting concave bar, synchronised drum speed and concave adjustment systems are fully integrated into CEMOS Auto Threshing which automatically adjusts concave settings and drum speed.

Where CEMOS Auto Cleaning is fitted this will automatically adjust the Jetstream fan speed and the upper and lower sieve settings and Auto Crop Flow is also able to monitor flow and load through the Lexion to avoid potential blockages.

High capacity grain handling

Grain tank capacity ranges from 9,000L on the smallest Lexion 5300 to 13,500L on the Lexion 6900 and seven different unloading augers up to 12m and maximum emptying speed of 180L/second are available.

Touchscreen CEBIS

All the main functions are controlled using the CMOTION control and the latest CEBIS touchscreen terminal, which can be adjusted independent of the armrest or even swung out of the way for improved visibility.

Greater engine power

Power comes from either MAN or Mercedes-Benz engines with outputs ranging from 313hp on the smallest Lexion 5300 to a high of 507hp for the largest Lexion 6900.

All models have Dynamic Power intelligent engine management system to adjust engine power output relative to load and Dynamic Cooling variable fan cooling.

For the first time, the new Lexion range includes a tracked five-walker machine, the Lexion 550 TERRA TRAC. All models are capable of travelling at 40kph to keep transfer time to a minimum.

