New Holland’s CH7.70 combine brings together outstanding twin rotor separation technology with the brand’s proven and renowned conventional threshing technology.

This crossover combine delivers outstanding grain and straw quality, for all crops and conditions. The highly fuel-efficient engine with patented HI-eSCR 2 technology for Stage V compliance, delivers high productivity, extremely low operating costs and comes with the superior comfort of the Harvest Suite Deluxe cab.

Features

The crossover technology delivers up to 25% higher throughput than a conventional combine in this segment. The two-drum threshing system features a 600mm diameter drum delivering outstanding threshing performance.

The large drum combined with the user-friendly sectional concave, enables fast adaptation to different crops, in less than 20 minutes.

Drum speed is controlled from the cab by a new heavy-duty hydraulic drum variator, ensuring that the speed is perfectly matched to crop and field conditions.

The New Holland Opti-Thresh system adapts to crop conditions and maturity by repositioning the rear part of the concave – no tools required. When the hinged top section is moved away from the drum, the rubbing action is gentler, improving straw quality.

The CH7.70 combines this high-capacity two-drum system with New Holland’s proven twin rotor concept delivering the crossover harvesting experience. The specially designed 21in, 3.45m-long twin rotor system provides the largest separation area in the segment, at some 2.9 m2.

Minimal settings changes when switching between crops are required, resulting in outstanding crop-to-crop versatility.

New for Harvest 2023 will be the availability of the New Holland by MacDon range of draper headers, both rigid and Flex Draper. Incorporating a range of headers from 25’ to a truly massive 50’, the New Holland by MacDon will complement and extend the existing VariFeed range and provide operators with options to cover all terrains and cropping requirements.

For more information on CH Combine Harvesters, click here.