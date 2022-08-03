Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, Matt Carthy has called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine to immediately publish the updated Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed that on Friday (July 29) that Ireland’s plan has been formally resubmitted to the European Commission for approval.

The minister said that he is confident the government has presented “a robust plan” aiming to preserve the viability of family farms in Ireland whilst “maximising the environmental and social sustainability of the sector”.

The plan has a budget commitment of almost €10 billion.

However, Deputy Matt Carthy has claimed that “the resubmitted plan is another solo run on the part of the minister”.

The Cavan-Monaghan TD has previously criticised McConalogue for not providing the plan for scrutiny and approval by the Oireachtas prior to its submission to the commission.

“In light of the growing challenges facing Irish agriculture, and the need for a collaborative approach to protect our farming families, it is imperative that Minister McConalogue immediately publish his redrafted CAP Strategic Plan and agree to engage with farmers and opposition parties ahead of its implementation,” he said.

Carthy claimed that due to the “failures” of the Irish government in EU budget negotiations, “the next CAP will deliver fewer supports for farmers, at a time when they will be expected to do more”.

Advertisement

“The recent debate on agriculture sectoral emission ceilings, and the corresponding failure of the minister to date to outline how they will be met, shows the importance of getting the CAP Strategic Plan right.

“But the minister has consistently refused to engage with the opposition on a plan that will have implications for a generation to come.

“The response of the European Commission to the minister’s initial draft CAP Strategic Plan essentially amounted to a rebuke calling out a perceived lack of ambition for the agricultural sector,” the TD claimed.

“It was incredibly telling that two areas in particular where concerns were raised related to organics and forestry – two areas where Sinn Féin has challenged government on their consistent failure to hit soft targets,” Carthy concluded.