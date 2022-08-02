Irish Grain Growers (IGG) chair, Bobby Miller, is calling for the development of an oilseed rape crushing plant in Ireland.

The Kildare native has grown rape in 2022 for the first time in many years but, he said, his entire crop will be exported to the UK for crushing.

“The potential to increase Ireland’s rape acreage is immense,” he told Agriland.

“Protein prices have never been higher. The crop has a place within all tillage rotations.

“New varieties are much higher yielding than was previously the case while combining rape crops is now a much easier task than would have previously been the case.”

As a result, Miller foresees Ireland’s oilseed rape acreage taking off over the coming years.

“The one weakness remains that of Irish growers not having access to a crushing plant on their doorstep,” he said.

Miller believes the potential to increase the scale of Ireland’s tillage sector is immense.

“Cereal production already enjoys an almost net zero carbon footprint,” he said.

“This is in total contrast to the situation currently prevailing within the livestock sectors.

“It also makes sense for Ireland to secure as much grain as possible from home-grown sources.”

The IGGG chair highlighted the shrinking of Ireland’s tillage area by almost 40% over the last number of years. This must be halted and, if possible, reversed,” he said.

But there is some good news in 2022, as there has been a 6% increase in area under tillage due to the incentive scheme introduced by the government.

“We must build on this for the future. And it’s up to government to take the lead, where these matters are concerned,” he said.

The IGGG chair admits that there are many agronomic and crop management challenges facing cereal growers and other tillage farmers at the present time.

“Many of the agrochemicals in growers’ tool boxes have been removed over recent years.

“The tillage sector will have to come up with new ways of managing crops. These matters can be addressed. But, again, it’s up to the government to show leadership in this regard.”

A number of reports in recent years have highlighted the scope to increase Ireland’s tillage area and for growers to capitalise on the production of higher value crops.

The growth in demand for malting barley is a case in point, as is the increasing consumer preference for home-grown oats as a breakfast cereal.