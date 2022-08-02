This week’s factory quotes sees most processors holding beef price at the same level as last week.

The number of cattle processed this week will likely be reduced as a result of the August Bank Holiday weekend and the resulting four-day kill this week.

However, conversations with farmers and factory agents indicate no difficulty in getting cattle booked in for processing this week.

Weekly beef kills have remained below 34,000 head of cattle for the past 10 consecutive weeks. Despite this, the total number of cattle processed to date this year is running over 82,000 head of cattle ahead of the same time period last year (excluding veal) at just below 970,000 cattle as of week ending July 24.

Quotes

Heifers are being quoted at €4.85-4.90/kg on the grid this week, while steers are generally being quoted at €4.80/kg on the grid.

Some processors are quoting the same price for steers and heifers but 5-10c/kg more is available at many sites for prime heifers.

Breed bonuses remain in place for in-spec Angus and Hereford heifers and steers.

Prices have generally held in the cow category, although some of the stronger buyers on cow price over the past few weeks have eased slightly.

Factory quotes for U-grade cows are ranging from €4.75-4.80/kg while R-grade cows are ranging from €4.65-4.70/kg. O grade cows are being quoted at a flat price of €4.45-4.50/kg, while P-grade cows are being quoted at €4.35-4.40/kg.

Some processors with smaller jobs for cow beef are further behind on cow price. Heavy, fleshed beef cows remain in high demand both at the mart and among processors keen for cows.

Under-24 month bulls are being quoted at a flat price of €4.80/kg for R-grades with €4.90/kg on offer for U-grades. €4.70/kg is on offer for strong O grades and €4.60/kg is available for P-grade bulls.

Some processors are focusing more so on prime cattle for filling their kill sheets and are weaker customers than others for bulls and cows.

Finally, under-16 month bulls are being quoted at €4.75-4.80/kg.