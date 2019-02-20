New face joins Landini and McCormick team

A new recruit has joined the Argo Tractors team that handles sales and distribution of Landini and McCormick products in the UK and Ireland.

Stuart Watson (pictured above) will focus on the supply of parts to agricultural machinery dealers.

His territory takes in Ireland, Scotland and the north of England, enabling national parts sales manager Tony Burgess to focus on Wales and the rest of England.

Adrian Winnett, UK and Ireland managing director for Argo Tractors, welcomed Stuart’s appointment, saying: “His career specialising in the parts side of the agricultural machinery business gives us a very experienced manager for this territory.

“Having taken on the distribution of Landini and McCormick tractors in Ireland, we wanted to increase our ability to support our franchised dealers regarding service parts, accessories, lubricants and the other items they sell.

“With Stuart’s appointment we can now do that while also increasing the attention we can give our dealer parts departments throughout the UK.”

As one of “Europe’s largest agricultural tractor manufacturers”, Argo Tractors says that it maintains a substantial stock at its international parts distribution warehouse in Italy, which is backed-up by a near £3 million parts supply held locally at UK and Ireland headquarters in Harworth near Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Stuart (pictured below) explained: “Argo Tractors has an excellent online parts finding system that our dealers use to quickly locate the correct items for particular tractor models.

“We back that up with our parts technical support staff at Harworth.

“In addition to genuine parts and lubricants formulated for the company’s tractors, many of our dealers also stock a range of parts and accessories for other tractor makes from our partner Granit, as well as merchandise such as work and leisure clothing.”