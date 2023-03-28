The total number of cattle slaughtered in the first two months of the year increased by 2.1% compared to the same period last year, according to latest figures published by the Central Statistics Office today (Tuesday, March 28).

Sheep slaughterings also rose by 4% between January and February when compared with the same period in 2022.

However the number of pigs slaughtered decreased by 8% in the first two months of the year compared to corresponding figures for 2022. Source: CSO

Livestock Slaughterings February 2023

Other data analysed by the CSO – based on slaughterings at both meat establishments approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and slaughterhouses and meat plants approved by Local Authorities – show that cattle slaughterings were down specifically in February of this year by 2% compared with February 2022 totals.

Mairead Griffin, statistician with the CSO said: “Cattle slaughterings decreased by 2% in February 2023 when compared with February 2022.

“Over that same period, the number of sheep slaughtered fell by 3.2% while the number of pigs slaughtered contracted by 15.9%.”

Source: CSO

Bord Bia trade figures

Separately latest updated market trends from Bord Bia suggest prime cattle numbers have tightened in line with its forecasts during quarter 2023 .

“Stronger than expected cow throughput has contributed to the maintenance of the kill at 2022 levels,” Bord Bia stated.

It also detailed that cattle supplies at export approved meat plants totaled 32,730 head during the week ending March 17th, 2023 (Week 11).

“Total throughput for the year-to-date is 385,537 head, an increase of 887 head ahead of the same period last year which accounts for less than a one per cent increase,” Bord Bia outlined.

It also highlighted that the live export trade “continues to provide an important alternative market outlet for the Irish livestock sector”.

Bord Bia stated: “Tade has started 2023 very strongly. During the week ending March 19th, 2023 there were 15,861 cattle exported out of the country taking total cattle exports for the year to date to 91,285 head.

“This is an increase of almost 15,000 head (+19%) from the corresponding period in 2022”.