Bóthar is set to hire a new chief executive officer (CEO) as the beleaguered aid charity attempts to rebuild after it was engulfed in controversy last year.

The new CEO, who will be appointed for a three-year term on an annual salary of €90,000 with 30 days annual leave, will be tasked with carrying out a full analysis into past income at the charity.

The successful candidate will also have responsibility to ensure the organisation’s “financial integrity and accountability” through “sound controls and financial reporting”.

This will include ensuring that all spending is “aligned with achieving the core mission of the charity”.

Bothár legacy issues

“A crucial aspect of this role is to represent the charity externally, especially as we work to resolve legacy issues and mitigate the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations,” a description of the role on the Bóthar website explained.

“This is an exciting time to join us as we determine future strategy for our organisation.

“The CEO will work closely with the board to shape the new strategy and will be responsible for driving the implementation whilst leading our team and partners on the journey,” the job specification continued.

The new CEO will be responsible for the delivery and implementation of fundraising, communications and campaigns strategies, along with “strengthening relationships with key stakeholders”.

The closing date for applications from prospective candidates was on Monday (June 6).

In early April 2021, Bóthar launched “a detailed investigation” into “serious financial irregularities may have occurred at the organisation”.

Later that month, former Bóthar CEO David Moloney of Clino, Newport, Co. Tipperary, admitted in the High Court to misappropriating large amounts of monies donated to the charity for his personal use.

Moloney also claimed that Bóthar founder, the late Peter Ireton, had personally benefited from monies donated to the charity.

Ireton was found dead at his home in Limerick in tragic circumstances on April 19, 2021.

It is understood that over €1 million of funding was misappropriated.

Bóthar, which is based in Co. Limerick, was established in 1991 and currently works in four countries.

Over the years, the charity has delivered thousands of animals, many of which were donated by Irish farmers, to support families in countries across Africa, Asia, South America and Eastern Europe.

Bóthar began by airlifting Irish heifers to Uganda, with dairy goats and pigs added to the list of livestock donations after that. The charity also purchases water buffalo, camels and bees in project countries.