New all-Wales restricted zone for bluetongue to start in November

The Welsh government will introduce a new all-Wales restricted zone policy for bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) from November 10, it confirmed today (Thursday, October 30).
In a statement, Huw Irranca-Davies, the Welsh Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, said that to date, 11 cases of bluetongue have been confirmed in Wales, four in Powys and seven in Monmouthshire.
The minister believes that the Welsh government’s disease control policy "delayed bluetongue incursion from the all-England restricted zone" and gave farmers time to vaccinate their livestock and prepare for the emergence of the disease.
However he expects that Wales is likely to see the number of cases of the viral disease "increase as our surveillance continues".
Despite this, Minister Irranca-Davies said he had listened to feedback on challenges posed by current restrictions on livestock movements between England and Wales and had considered the Welsh government's approach to bluetongue for the remainder of the year.
The minister stated: "I have noted that bluetongue is already circulating in the all-England restricted zone, and that the chief veterinary officer for Wales has confirmed disease circulation related to the first farm where BTV-3 was detected in Monmouthshire.
The change in policy will have a number of implications for farmers and livestock owners in Wales.
This will include:
Minister Irranca-Davies today urged animal keepers to "source stock responsibly, remain vigilant for the signs of bluetongue, and to report any suspect cases to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) immediately".
"Our new approach to bluetongue means it is more important than ever to be prepared for the impacts of the disease.
"With the full support of industry, I strongly encourage animal keepers to discuss bluetongue vaccination of their herds and flocks with their vets, particularly before the next active transmission period for the disease, in spring 2026," he added.