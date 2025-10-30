Farming for Water event puts the focus on Maigue River catchment area

Representatives from the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) and Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP) have attended a water quality awareness event in Limerick organised by the Maigue Rivers Trust.

LAWPRO said the event was "a great example of the collaboration needed from everyone in the community to bring about positive improvements in water quality.

"The Maigue Rivers Trust is actively looking to engage individuals, community groups and farmers in the Maigue catchment on water quality measures."

The event, which took place on Friday (October 24) on the farm of Gearóid Maher in Killuragh, Co. Limerick, focused on improving water quality and supporting farms within the Maigue river catchment, and featured talks, practical demonstrations, and discussions.

It brought together the Farming for Water EIP team, Teagasc, Dairygold, Kerry Group Ireland, Teagasc Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) advisers, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), and LAWPRO's water officer for Limerick, Colum Walsh.

According to LAWPRO, the Maigue Rivers Trust is Limerick’s longest serving catchment association and has delivered a wide range of water quality projects on the Drumcamoge, Morningstar, and Loobagh Rivers and in the wider Maigue catchment area.

These projects have been carried out in collaboration with local community groups, landowners, and the local authority.

Farming for Water

Separately, Ireland's draft sixth Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) was published on Tuesday (October 28). Proposed on the draft NAP is the continuation of the Farming for Water EIP to the end of 2029.

The Farming for Water EIP is a €60 million project with the purpose of supporting the delivery of the objectives of the third cycle River Basin Management Plan for Ireland (Water Action Plan 2024).

To date, over 4,500 farmers have applied to participate in this project, which supports the implementation of targeted water quality measures above regulatory requirements through the provision of agricultural and scientific advice, along with financial incentives.

The government has stated that the intention is to engage up to 15,000 farmers. This EIP is currently funded to the end of 2027.

The provision of funding for this EIP will be extended for the lifetime of the sixth NAP, in order to continue the support for the implementation of these targeted additional measures, according to the draft document.