Multiple income streams in Ballyhoura region farm

“We are at the time of year when everyone likes a present and this property comes with something for everyone,” is how the selling agent pitches this property at Gurtacurrig, close to Kildorrery, in the Ballyhoura region.

The family-owned property comprises a three-bed bungalow in ‘turnkey’ condition; 25ac of south-facing grassland; a farmyard with a two-column slatted shed and stone outbuildings, as well as a farmhouse in need of refurbishment. Basic farm payment and ANC payments also come with the property.

Selling agent Eamonn O’Brien, general manager of CCM Property Network, said it is well located on the boundaries of counties Cork and Limerick, close to the village of Kildorrery in Ballyhoura country.

“Ballyhoura is renowned for its outdoor pursuits of hillwalking, mountaineering or indeed mountain biking and cycling. The nearest towns are within 15 miles: Fermoy; Mitchelstown; Mallow; or Kilmallock,” he said.

Family Home

“The residence is meticulously maintained and would act as a very comfortable family home. On the other hand, as a residential letting, you may achieve €700 to €750 per month.

The lands are of mixed quality. Circa 12ac are nice quality, suitable for grazing or silage production. Circa 10ac are more suited to grazing and circa 2ac are of hill. The lands would have a potential rental income of say, €3,000 per annum. The farmyard could be leased out for the winter months at possibly €1,600.

“The farmhouse, although in need of refurbishment, would make for an ideal Airbnb with its spectacular views back to the Kerry hills,” said Eamonn.

Payments

The Ballyhoura region property also has the benefit of a Basic Farm Payment. “The lands are classified as an Area Of Natural Constraint, so would benefit from an annual payment,” said Eamonn.

“The property is in Co. Cork as per its folio but the postal address is Co. Limerick because it was easier to service it in times of old when the bicycle was the common mode of transport.”

The entire package has a guide price of €295,000, with the sale by private treaty. “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a property with so much potential for lifestyle or indeed earning capacity or both.”