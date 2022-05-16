Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for nine counties for this afternoon and evening (Monday, May 16).

The forecaster said that scattered thunderstorms with “localised downpours” will make driving conditions poor.

The warning, which was issued this afternoon, applies to Cavan; Donegal; Leitrim; Longford; Monaghan; Offaly; Roscommon; Sligo; and Westmeath.

Met Éireann said that the alert will remain in place until 9:00p.m.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in Northern Ireland this afternoon which it said could cause “some disruption to travel in places”.

The warning came into force at 1:00p.m and is valid until 10:00p.m today.

Meanwhile, the weather will be unsettled this week with some heavy spells of rain along with blustery conditions at times.

Met Éireann said that the rest of this afternoon and evening will see scattered showers and sunny spells. The scattered thunderstorms in the midlands will move northwards.

It will feel humid, with highest temperatures of 16° to 20° in mostly moderate southerly winds.

The showers will clear from the north early tonight and it will become largely dry with clear spells.

However, as the night progresses rain will build from the southwest, with some heavy falls in places. It will be blustery in the rain with lowest temperatures of 10° to 12°.

A status yellow potato blight warning is also in place for many parts of the country from today through to Wednesday (May 18).