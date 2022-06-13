A meeting regarding the cost of inputs on farms is set to take place this evening (Monday, June 13) at Ballymote Mart.

The event, organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is due to kick off at 8:30p.m.

A number of TDs are expected to attend, including independent TDs Marian Harkin and Mark McSharry, Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny and minister Frank Feighan of Fine Gael, to hear about the difficulties farmers are facing.

Representatives of the IFA, Aurivo, Teagasc and an agricultural contractor based in Co. Leitrim are expected to talk at the event to highlight the difficulties farmers and agricultural contractors have, and are continuing to face in terms of high input costs.

Speaking ahead of the event, chair of the sheep committee for the IFA, Kevin Comiskey said: “The point of this meeting tonight is to reiterate and really get across the difficulties farmers are continuing to face with regards to input costs.

“Farmers need more help and supports and that’s why we are holding this meeting to really get across what is happening on farms and what farmers are having to deal with.

“I bought a tonne and half of nitrogen today that cost me €1,475. This time last year it was costing me €275.

“1,000L of green diesel last year was coming in at €780. Today, for a 1,000L it’s costing €1,500.

“This is what farmers are faced with now and what they are having to pay for inputs and this evening we plan to further highlight this and call for more help to be given.”

Kevin said that all are welcome this evening to Ballymote Mart and thanked Aurivo for supplying a pallet of fertiliser and concentrates to show at the meeting this evening, to further emphasise what it is costing farmers to buy such products.